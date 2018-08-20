Kylie Jenner's Jumpsuit Is Only $25

Love Kylie Jenner's style? Now, you can recreate her exact look without breaking the bank.

With the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's love of designer wears—new and vintage—her ensembles are typically out of the average person's budget. Case in point: her $8,000 LaBourjoisie birthday jumpsuit, embellished with crystals. So, instead fans of her fashion settle for recreating her style, instead of investing in one look. 

Today, that changes. For a casual look, Kylie wore a curve-hugging black jumpsuit with an off-shoulder neckline. The garment is a simple piece (a.k.a. easy to style), so she made her shoes the star of the look, wearing colorful dad sneakers. For jewelry, the Kylie Cosmetics owner also kept it simple with "K" earring studs and a gold necklace.

The best part of her ensemble: Her entire look will cost you $125.

ESC: Kylie Jenner Jumpsuit

Her black jumpsuit—the Fashion Nova Soothe Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit—only costs $24.99. It's made with 94% rayon and 6% spandex to create a very tight fit that the brand says will "have you working and twerking down the boulevard." With long sleeves, this is a piece you can take into fall.

While the model wears heeled ankle boots, Kylie's sneakers are a good call. The Adidas Originals Falcon Shoes feature six colors, including the beauty mogul's new favorite color, hot pink. And, for $100, they aren't too expensive to make your fall sneakers. Unfortunately, her exact pair are sold out on the brand's website. On a brighter side, the brand is releasing the same shoes with grey and orange hues on September 6th.

Will you try on her style?

