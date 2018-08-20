Kylie Jenner's Jumpsuit Is Only $25

Love Kylie Jenner's style? Now, you can recreate her exact look without breaking the bank.

With the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's love of designer wears—new and vintage—her ensembles are typically out of the average person's budget. Case in point: her $8,000 LaBourjoisie birthday jumpsuit, embellished with crystals. So, instead fans of her fashion settle for recreating her style, instead of investing in one look.

Today, that changes. For a casual look, Kylie wore a curve-hugging black jumpsuit with an off-shoulder neckline. The garment is a simple piece (a.k.a. easy to style), so she made her shoes the star of the look, wearing colorful dad sneakers. For jewelry, the Kylie Cosmetics owner also kept it simple with "K" earring studs and a gold necklace.