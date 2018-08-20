True Thompson Looks Pretty in Pink in Khloe Kardashian's New Photo

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 12:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
True Thompson

Instagram

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a new photo of True Thompson looking pretty in pink. The 4-month-old baby girl donned an adorable Lil Lemons dress and matching headband from Amazon. Her proud mama finished the look with a pair of sparkly stud earrings.

"Hi my sweet True!!" The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness." 

This isn't the first time the proud mama has shared footage of her darling daughter rocking the pink ensemble. Earlier this week, the Good American head shared videos of her baby girl donning the dress on Snapchat. The little one was all smiles as her mother tickled her tummy and played a little game of peek-a-boo. 

"Who is this beautiful sweet girl?" Khloe asked her daughter. "Say, 'I'm True! That's me mom! I'm True.'" 

To look back at True's other cute moments, check out the gallery.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Babies , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Demi Lovato, MTV EMAs 2017

Demi Lovato's Family Says They Are ''Grateful'' She Survived Overdose in Birthday Message

Blac Chyna, Tyga

Blac Chyna and Tyga Reunite in New York City 4 Years After Split

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Jumpsuit Is Only $25

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in Miami in a Metallic Bikini

J.J. Totah, Josie Totah

Champions' Josie Totah Comes Out as a Transgender Female

Queer Eye

Behind the Scenes of Queer Eye Season 3: The Laughs, the Hugs, the Outfits

Simone Biles

Simone Biles Wears Teal Leotard in Honor of Larry Nassar Abuse Survivors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.