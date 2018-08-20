Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in Miami in a Metallic Bikini

Kim Kardashianturned the heat up in Miami as she turned the beach into her own photo shoot set.

The reality star is no stranger to a sexy bikini shot and posed for a few more while in Florida last week. The mother of three hit the beach in a silver metallic bikini alongside celebrity pal Larsa Pippen on Wednesday. The two ladies hit their marks in the sand as a photographer shot away. In addition to her two-piece, the makeup mogul was styled in sunglasses and a high pony tail as she served Sports Illustrated Swimsuit vibes.

Days later, Kardashian and her famous husband, Kanye West, headed to the former Versace Mansion in Miami on Saturday in honor of 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding. For the glitzy occasion, the star made a colorful sartorial splash in a lime green gown—and traveled in a matching neon green 2018 Mercedes Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV, no less!