Simone Biles Wears Teal Leotard in Honor of Larry Nassar Abuse Survivors

Simone Biles made history at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Olympic athlete won her fifth U.S. all-around title, becoming the first woman ever to do so. For the competition on Sunday, Biles donned a teal leotard, which she wore to honor the survivors of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar's abuse. The color teal is a symbol for sexual assault awareness and prevention.

"(The color) is for the survivors," Biles said (via the Associated Press). "I stand with all of them and I think it's kind of special to unite (people)."

Back in January, Biles took to social media and wrote to her followers, "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."