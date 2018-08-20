Chris Hemsworth Vows Not to Exploit His Children on Social Media

The point is, Hemsworth and Pataky want to retain control over how much of their private life they share with the public. And while the paparazzi attention has lessened since they relocated, it hasn't gone away entirely. For example, Hemsworth was recently out with his kids and the paparazzi appeared. Hemsworth ignored them—until one of his sons removed his bathing suit. "He's naked, and I look over, and they're still shooting. I ran over, and they knew. I just very pointedly and definitely said, 'Don't you dare,'" he says. "I was close to destroying the camera."

It wasn't always like this. In his early days in Hollywood, Hemsworth recalls, "I remember trying to be Colin Farrell. Thinking, 'People love the bad boy.' Going out and being sort of reckless. But no one cared. There wasn't the presence of paparazzi, nor the presence of social media, nor the immediacy of all these platforms." Thor—and the fame that came with it—changed everything.

Making movies is still an important part of Hemsworth's life, but it's not his end all, be all. "I really do feel a sense of ease for the first time in years. I don't mean that as an assessment of my achievements," says Hemsworth, who is currently filming the next Men in Black movie with Tessa Thompson. "I just mean I'm content with what's going on and relaxed and open about it."

But make no mistake: Hemsworth is still as competitive as ever.

Recently, at his daughter's school, Hemsworth competed in a dads race—and, to no one's surprise, came out on top. "There was just this wave of nirvana. I turn around, and I go, 'Where's my daughter? Where is she?' And she's like, 'Dad, did you win?' And I'm like, 'Did I win? You didn't see it?!' They gave me a sticker. A first-place sticker," he says. proudly. Pataky, who missed the race due to work commitments, enjoyed his enthusiasm. "I've never seen him so excited, not even about getting a big job. It was probably one of the best things that has happened to him in his life, which is funny, right?" the 12 Strong star says, laughing. "All the things he has achieved..."