Kylie Jenner Is a Lady in Red Ahead of the 2018 MTV VMAs

Kylie Jenner has landed in the Big Apple!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in New York on Sunday and made sure to step out in style. The makeup maven wore a red Alexander Wang dress for her day out in the city and accessorized her look with strappy black heels and a shimmering purse that read "Thank You" on the front. She also added some waves to her new platinum ‘do and waved to fans on the street.

While the reality star is in town for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she still managed to squeeze in a little sightseeing. Kylie took to Instagram and Snapchat on Sunday to post a few pictures of her taking in the rooftop views. A source also told E! News she dined at the Italian restaurant Carbone.

Kylie will be attending the Monday night award show with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple is expected to sit next to Blake Lively and in front of Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert and Liam Payne.