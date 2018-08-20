Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Fuel Romance Rumors With Fast Food Run

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton continued to fuel romance rumors on Sunday after they were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a Jack In the Box in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 46-year-old Justice League actor and 22-year-old Playboy model cracked a smile as they pulled up to the restaurant's drive-through window.

The two have been spending a lot of quality time together. Just a few days ago, the duo was photographed heading to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. However, a source told E! News the Argo star was "not happy that there were photos."

These outings weren't the only things to raise a few eyebrows. Over the weekend, fans noticed Lindsay Shookus deleted her Instagram account. Affleck has been dating Shookus since at least last summer; however, the source told E! News the actor "feels it is over with Lindsay." According to the insider, Affleck recently learned Shookus cannot move to Los Angeles as previously planned.