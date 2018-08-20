Bam Margera Claims He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in Colombia

Bam Margera said overnight he was robbed at gunpoint in Colombia.

Speaking to his 1.6 million Instagram followers, the star of VH1's Family Therapy appeared reasonably shaken. "I just arrived in Cartagena alone and I took a taxi—a random one—from the airport to here. And I couldn't Spanish, they couldn't speak English, and they translated on their phone for me to read, 'Empty your wallet,' as they put a gun on their lap to show it to me," he said. "So I did, and I had $500. They let me go. That was weird. Welcome to Colombia!"

(Margera's wife and son currently are visiting his parents, per his mother's Instagram account.)

Chris Pontius, Margera's friend and former Jackass co-star, was among thousands of people who commented on the video. "Oh no, Bam, you didn't read the safety tips section of your travel book again! First, it was those Spanish gypsies, then the Icelandic rappers, and now a Colombian taxi man!" Pontius told him. "I'm just happy that you are safe and I love you, bro!"