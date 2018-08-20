TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Top 64 Now

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 9:00 AM
Voting has officially begun!
Thanks to your help with the nominations, it's officially time to launch our inaugural TV's Top Leading Lady.
From now until tomorrow afternoon, you get to vote in round one. This round is a free-for-all, meaning no one's going head to head. The 32 competitors with the most votes will head into round two, where they each face off against one other actress to see who continues in the competition, and so on and so forth until there is just one woman left standing.
You can vote as many times as you want and for as many actresses as you want, as usual.
Remember that it's up to you to determine what qualifies someone to be a Leading Lady. They may lead a series, a fandom, a charity organization, a quest for more TV representation, an Instagram following, or just by example.
With that in mind, let's all be nice, supportive, and have some fun while we vote and vote and vote and vote!
Voting will remain open until Tuesday, August 21 at 6 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. PT.
