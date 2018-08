The Originals' Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon

Just married!

Claire Holt tied the knot with Andrew Joblon on Saturday, Aug. 18, the Originals actress announced on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo from the California ceremony with the caption, "8.18.18." The picture, taken by photographer Kelley Raye, shows Holt in a stunning lace dress alongside her now husband, Joblon, and their dog, Teddy Holt-Joblon, who was also dressed up for the special occasion! Joblon also shared a photo of the couple kissing at the ceremony.

Holt and Joblon, a real estate executive, announced their engagement back in December with a sweet photo of the couple kissing. "My heart is so full," Holt captioned the photo, which showed off her gorgeous ring.