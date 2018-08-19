Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 and Shares Bikini Baby Bump Selfie

Lily Aldridge is bumping along again, with her second child.

The 32-year-old Victoria's Secret model and wife of Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday via a bikini selfie, which shows her sporting a small baby bump.

"SURPRISE," she wrote.

Aldridge did not reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy or the sex of her and Followill's baby. The singer, 36, has not commented.

Their new addition will join big sister Dixie Pearl Followill, 6.

Fans and friends, including celebs, flooded Aldridge's post with comments.

"Congrats" wrote fellow model Kate Upton, who is pregnant with her and husband Justin Verlander's first child.