Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 and Shares Bikini Baby Bump Selfie

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 1:06 PM

Lily Aldridge is bumping along again, with her second child.

The 32-year-old Victoria's Secret model and wife of Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday via a bikini selfie, which shows her sporting a small baby bump.

"SURPRISE," she wrote.

Aldridge did not reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy or the sex of her and Followill's baby. The singer, 36, has not commented.

Their new addition will join big sister Dixie Pearl Followill, 6.

Fans and friends, including celebs, flooded Aldridge's post with comments.

"Congrats" wrote fellow model Kate Upton, who is pregnant with her and husband Justin Verlander's first child.

Fellow models such as Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also offered their congratulations, as did Nick Jonas and Orange Is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba.

Last week, Aldridge had dinner—and dessert—with friends such as fellow models Karlie Kloss, who recently got engaged, and Candice Swanepoel, who recently gave birth to her second child.

"Date Night," Aldridge wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of the three. "A night of celebration."

Swanepoel shared the same pic, writing, "So much to celebrate! Love you girls! Aaand boys."

