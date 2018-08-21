Watch Married at First Sight's Tristan Discover His Wife Mia Is Still on Dating Apps

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 5:00 AM
Newlywed life isn't the easiest life for Tristan Thompson.
Just when viewers thought the Married at First Sight star was peacefully moving forward with Mia Bally, another revelation has been uncovered that nobody was expecting.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Tristan finds out his wife may still be on dating apps.
"I just got off the phone with my boy and he told me that he saw Mia on the dating app that he was on. This entire marriage I feel like I've been completely honest with Mia and I've told her to just give me the truth and it seems like she's gone out of her way to hide things from me," he shared in his confessional. "I honestly don't know what to feel or what to believe right now. I thought we were done with all the secrets and lies."
This close friend also had a screenshot of the profile that he showed to Tristan. Uh-oh! As for Mia's response?
Lifetime / Kinetic Content
"And it's deactivated, right?" she asked while trying to share her side of the story.
While Mia claims the profile isn't active and she deleted the app, Tristan still has his doubts that the truth is being told.
"There's a cloud that's hovering around that's stopping me from falling in love with you and I said it's because of the broken trust because you lied to me and then this now too?" he shared. "I'm done!"
Watch the drama unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?