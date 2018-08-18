Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate at Their Engagement Party

Sat., Aug. 18, 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

After confirming their engagement on Saturday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party.

Chopra wore a light pink dress for the occasion and accessorized her look with a sparkly necklace. Jonas wore a patterned shirt and dark pants. 

The couple seemed to have a blast celebrating with loved ones. The former Jonas Brothers band member showed a video of the Quantico actress dancing the night away on Instagram and captioned the clip "celebration time." 

The parents of the future bride and groom were also there to celebrate the major milestone. Jonas posted a picture of himself and Chopra kissing his parents on the cheek. The singer's mother, Denise Jonas, also shared a few pictures of her enjoying the night with Priyanka's mother, Mandhu Chopra.

Actress Alia Bhatt was in attendance, as well. She posted a picture of her hanging out with the happy couple on Instagram and captioned it, "ALL HEART. Congratulations you guys."

Read

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

It certainly has been an eventful time for the couple. Earlier in the day, the two took part in a traditional Roka ceremony. Chopra stunned in a yellow Chikankari sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

