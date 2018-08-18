Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates 33 Months of Sobriety

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is 33 months sober. 

The Jersey Shore star celebrated the major milestone with an Instagram post on Saturday. 

"33 Months Clean & Sober #cleanchallenge," he wrote. "Went from running into a wall to down on one knee. We do recover." He also tagged the Discovery Institute—a detox and rehabilitation center in New Jersey. 

The post showed how far the reality star has come. One image showed "The Situation" wearing a neck brace from when he rammed his head into a wall during a 2011 episode of Jersey Shore. The other showed the reality star proposing to Lauren Pesce.

His fellow castmates also showed their support for Sorrentino's achievement.

"I am legit crying I'm so proud of you," Snooki commented.

Former co-star Angelina Pivarnick also commented "resilience."

Sorrentino attended rehab in 2012 after becoming addicted to prescription drugs. According to People, he then relapsed in 2015 after cracking his ribs and being prescribed painkillers.

However, in an interview with E! News, the MTV expressed his hope to set a "good example" for the "recovery world" and prove that "it is possible to have fun and dance in the club without drinking."

"[Being sober] really taught me how to just be at peace. It taught me to be more accepting," he told E! News during a separate interview. "I live my life today at peace. I try not to have any arguments. I mean, everything in my life has changed. I don't speed. I don't get into fights. I don't get into arguments. I really feel awesome today."

He also said he's in "a lot better place" than he was when he was in his 20s.

