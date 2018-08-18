Selena Gomez and 3 Friends All Got Matching Tattoos Together

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and three of her pals are making their friendship a little more permanent.

The Wolves singer took to Instagram to document the matching tattoos that the four friends got together after enjoying a celebratory birthday dinner. Gomez was all smiles in her pictures, which were added to Instagram in a set of three slideshows. In "Part 2," the star described why they all got inked with the number "4" and what that means to her. "These women have stayed by my side for 7 years," she wrote. "4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can't wait for 50 more!!"

Gomez could also be seen comforting one of her friends, Raquelle Stevens, who "had an actual panic attack" while getting tattooed. The singer was there to morally support her and offer a hug when she needed it.

The It Ain't Me vocalist dedicated the entire "Part 3" post to her friend Courtney Barry, who was ringing in her 26th birthday. "The way you handle life's most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter," she wrote. 

Gomez has been living her best life this summer and talked about what she's been up to during an Instagram Live session. While boating with her crew of girlfriends, Gomez explained that she's been working on new material. "I can't wait for you guys to hear it," she said on video. "I love my music."

Back in July, the musician and a close group of friends gathered in Newport Beach, Calif. to celebrate her 26th birthday. She had an Italian-themed party on a yacht and an insider told E! News at the time that she "was in really good spirits the entire night and kept saying this was the best birthday yet."

The singer appears to be enjoying her everyday life without her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who got engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July. When news of the engagement broke, Gomez was apparently "surprised" and it "caught her off guard," according to a source at the time. "She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past," another insider told E! News in July. "She ultimately doesn't care."

