Lost's Desmond and Penny Have a Touching Reunion

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 12:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lost, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick, Reunion

Twitter

'Scuse us, we must have something in our eye...

Henry Ian Cusick and Sonya Walger, who played the fan-favorite TV couple Desmond and Penny on ABC's hit series Lost, recently reunited at the place where their characters first met.

The 44-year-old actress posted on her Twitter page on Friday a photo of her and the 51-year-old standing together outside St. Andrew's Priory, an all-girls prep school in Honolulu, which was used to depict a monastery in Eddington, Scotland on the season three episode "Catch-22."

"Reunited @hicusick⁩ #Lost," Walger wrote.

Cusick retweeted her post, writing, "Where Penny and Des first met! So lovely to see you again @sonyawalger! xx"

"You too love xx," Walger replied.

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

This is not the first time the two actors have reunited since Lost, which was filmed in Hawaii, ended its six-season run in 2010. Walger and Cusick co-starred in the 2016 short sci-fi film Visible.

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick, GIF

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick, GIF

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

St. Andrew's Priory School was also used as a Lost filming location three other times—to depict a Catholic church visited by Charlie (Dominic Monaghan), a Catholic Church were Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) worked, and Oxford University, where Desmond met Daniel Farady (Jeremy Davies).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lost , Reunion , Top Stories , Apple News , Nostalgia
Latest News
Selena Gomez, tattoo, Instagram

Selena Gomez and 3 Friends All Got Matching Tattoos Together

Kim Kardashian, Miami, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Pink Thong and Laughs Off "Blotchy" Tan Report

Mariah Carey, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair Inside Pics

Mariah Carey Saw a Shark And Was Not Happy About It

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are the Cutest Jet-Setters While Flying Back From Their Bali Vacation

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Budapest

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Pete Davidson's Non-"Googly" Proposal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.