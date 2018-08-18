Lost's Desmond and Penny Have a Touching Reunion

'Scuse us, we must have something in our eye...

Henry Ian Cusick and Sonya Walger, who played the fan-favorite TV couple Desmond and Penny on ABC's hit series Lost, recently reunited at the place where their characters first met.

The 44-year-old actress posted on her Twitter page on Friday a photo of her and the 51-year-old standing together outside St. Andrew's Priory, an all-girls prep school in Honolulu, which was used to depict a monastery in Eddington, Scotland on the season three episode "Catch-22."

"Reunited @hicusick⁩ #Lost," Walger wrote.

Cusick retweeted her post, writing, "Where Penny and Des first met! So lovely to see you again @sonyawalger! xx"

"You too love xx," Walger replied.