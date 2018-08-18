Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed a Friday night out on the town.

The couple, who are parents to daughter True Thompson, spent Friday evening dining at the celebrity hangout restaurant, Craig's. Craig's is also where the KarJenner family enjoyed dinner before Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party at the club Delilah nearby. Thompson wore an ensemble of black pants, shoes, jacket and hat, and a white shirt. Khloe, on the other hand, stood out in a yellow, white and black Versace two-piece. Her outfit included high-waisted pants with a matching shirt that was open and tied at the front.

The parents just returned from a relaxing getaway in Mexico with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that Thompson and Khloe were "affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time."

Their PDA-filled vacation and their night out in Los Angeles puts to rest any rumors that their relationship is "complicated."