Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their engagement with both of their families in her native India on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Quantico actress and the 25-year-old singer had gotten engaged several weeks ago and confirmed their engagement on Saturday on Instagram, with photos from their traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai. Nick and his parents had arrived in the city earlier this week to take part in engagement festivities hosted by her family, who he had met on a previous visit in June.

At the Roka ceremony, one of several traditional pre-wedding events typically held for engaged couples in India, Priyanka wore a yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture salwar suit and Nick sported an ivory kurta churidar.

She posted on her Instagram photos from the ceremony, including a pic of her and Nick praying and a photo of them with his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas and her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Sidharth Chopra. The couple was also joined by many friends, including the actress' Bollywood friends.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," Priyanka wrote.