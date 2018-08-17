Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

NGRE / BACKGRID
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 7:54 PM
NGRE / BACKGRID
All eyes were on Ben Affleck last night when he was spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.
The Batman star kept it low-key for the outing to Nobu on Thursday night, wearing dark jeans, a green shirt and a navy-blue jacket, while the 22-year-old wore an eye-catching nude body-con dress.
His outing with the young model comes on the heels of the Oscar winner learning that girlfriend Lindsay Shookus was not going to be moving to Los Angeles as previously planned. According to an insider, "He feels it is over with Lindsay."
But regardless of what's happening between the two, "He is not happy that there were photos."
Stoianov / BACKGRID
Just two days ago, the 46-year-old celebrated his birthday with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. However, Shookus, who has not been seen with Affleck since July, did not appear to join in on the festivities, despite being on a break from filming Saturday Night Live.
Her absence on the West Coast has been even more noticeable as of late, especially since they recently had dinner with her parents. Earlier this year, she accompanied him when he was looking for houses in Los Angeles.
She told Elle in May, "My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend… Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."
He and Jennifer Garner split after ten years of marriage in 2015, but have yet to finalize their divorce.
