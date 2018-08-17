Miss America Cara Mund Accuses Gretchen Carlson and Other Pageant Officials of Mistreatment

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund says the pageant's leaders, including chairwoman and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, have disrespected and belittled her since she won the contest.

She made her comments in a letter sent to former Miss America winners on Friday, less than a month before the Miss America 2019 pageant. Carlson, the Miss American Organization and CEO Regina Hopper, who Mund also named, have not responded to Mund's remarks. E! News has reached out to the Miss America Organization for comment.

"Let me be blunt: I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organization for the future," the Associated Press quoted Mund as saying in her letter (via CNBC). "Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis. After a while, the patterns have clearly emerged, and the sheer accumulation of the disrespect, passive-aggressive behavior, belittlement, and outright exclusion has taken a serious toll."