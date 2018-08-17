TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 4:40 PM
There's a new tournament in town.
Or rather there's a new name for an old tournament, as Girl on Top is no more. That means that Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano will reign as the final Girl on Top as a new star becomes E! News' first Top Leading Lady, a lady who may lead a series or may lead as a role model for costars and fans alike. You decide what that word means to you, and let us know with your votes!
In order to get this year's tournament going, we need your nominations, for which there are a few rules.
Anyone who competes must have acted in more than one episode of a TV show that aired between August 2017 and August 2018. They must identify as not male, and the show must be legally available to watch in the United States. And that's about it!
You can submit your nominations by commenting below, or by using the Twitter hashtag #ELeadingLady. You don't need to submit the same nomination more than once. Your pick is more likely to make it into the tournament if there are more nominations from multiple people, so get your friends and fellow fans to help you out!
We'll be accepting nominations until Sunday, August 19 at 5 p.m., and round one (featuring 64 competitors) will go up at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, August 20.
Voting will remain open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. PT the next day, so get ready!
(P.S. For anyone wondering, you'll be able to vote for TV's Top Leading Man in the spring!)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?