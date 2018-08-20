2018 MTV VMAs: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Getty Images/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 5:00 AM
Getty Images/WireImage
Today's the day! The 2018 MTV VMAs have arrived!
In just a few hours all of your favorite celebs will take their seats inside of Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the annual music ceremony. While the show is being broadcast on TV, we're going to be bringing you all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the ceremony that cameras didn't catch.
Want to know which stars are chatting inside the award show? Want to know which celebs are dancing in their seats during the star-studded performances? Don't worry, because E! News will be here to tell you all of those important details!
So keep checking back here throughout the evening to get all of the exclusive scoop from the 2018 MTV VMAs!
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
