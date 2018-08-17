Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Photos From Their Honeymoon in Ecuador

Sara Brown (@PetraAlexandra)
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 5:00 PM
Sara Brown (@PetraAlexandra)
Drew Scott and Linda Phan are paying it forward during their honeymoon.
More than three months after the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony near Italy, E! News is learning more about their special vacation as husband and wife.
The HGTV stars participated in a ME to WE trip where they packed their bags and headed to Ecuador for some charity work. Both Drew and Linda spent time with local community members where they experienced what daily life is like for the Kichwa people. Activities included exploring the Amazon jungle, contributing to local volunteer programs and more.
One unforgettable activity was constructing a property for a family of seven kids with help from ME to WE. "We broke a good sweat and then of course broke into dance," the couple explained to E! News. "The community morale is incredibly inspiring and infectious!"
The newlyweds also couldn't help but admire the beautiful sights around them when they were helping others.
Sara Brown (@PetraAlexandra)
Sara Brown (@PetraAlexandra)
"[The] ever changing view of the Napo River gave us a quiet place to take in experiences of each day in the Amazon with ME to WE," Drew and Linda shared with us.
ME to WE trips is a social enterprise that offers social conscious products and travel experiences for consumers hoping to make a positive change in the world. Drew and Linda have been longtime supporters of WE and asked guests to donate to the charity in lieu of wedding gifts.
Back on May 12, the couple invited their closest family and friends to Italy where they exchanged vows in a whimsical outdoor ceremony. Their celebration would later air in a special on HGTV appropriately titled Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do.
Sara Brown (@PetraAlexandra)
And at the time of their wedding, the couple knew exactly how they were going to celebrate on their honeymoon.
"There's an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we're going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we'll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It's something where we're bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it's kind of exciting," Drew previously shared with us. "For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it's kind of fun."
Property Brothers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. only on HGTV.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?