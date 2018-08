Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy a Dinner Date in India After Engagement

E! News had learned about Priyanka and Nick's engagement in July. The two have been together since at least May.

"It's a tradition for [the families] to meet before the wedding and Priyanka's family insisted on hosting the Jonas family in their country," the source said. "Priyanka wants everything to be traditional to respect her family's values, and definitely an Indian wedding."

"Priyanka and Nick are excited for everyone to meet and to celebrate," the source added. "All of the plans are moving quickly and Priyanka and Nick do not want to have a long engagement."

In India, engaged couples take part in many pre-wedding events, including an traditional engagement ceremony, where they exchange rings. Their families exchange gifts. At the airport in Mumbai, Nick's father carried a large Tiffany & Co. bag.

The singer had proposed to Priyanka with a massive Tiffany & Co. diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth nearly $200,000.

In June, Nick had accompanied Priyanka to a visit to India and vacationed with her family. During their trip, they also attended a traditional pre-engagement ceremony and party for Akash Ambani, the son of billionaire oil tycoon and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his partner Shloka Mehta.