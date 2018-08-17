Blake Lively Has the Perfect Comeback for Instagram User Who Calls Out Her Typo

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 12:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blake Lively

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Blake Lively isn't afraid to be the punchline. 

The Simple Favor star was sharing a few photos from her night out with famous husband Ryan Reynolds when a fan noticed a minute error. 

"Best friend. Owner of @aviationgin. Sexy AF. Here's lookin' at you, kid. @vancityreynolds," the star caption a series of shots of her and the Deadpool actor together earlier this week. However, the star made the itty bitty mistake of not leaving a space between her emoji and her tag for Reynolds' Instagram account.

"I'm crying at her and the fact that she doesn't know she needs to put a space after an emoji for the tag to work," the Instagram user wrote. 

Well, the comment did not go unnoticed by the mother of two, who issued a comical comeback by throwing herself under the bus. 

"Good point! @blakelively is so dumb!!!!" she responded. 

Photos

Blake Lively's Best Looks

The response sparked a flurry of praise for Lively from fans. "This is why I LOVE HER," one fan wrote. "You literally complete me," another said to the actress. 

Lively and Reynolds both are not afraid to have some fun on social media, especially with each other. 

When it came time to promote her upcoming mystery drama, Lively wiped her Instagram clean and unfollowed all of Hollywood colleagues—including her partner of more than five years. 

"I'm very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible," the actor played along in response. "I don't know where rage like that comes from."

Days later, the star reinstated her Instagram feed and got back to following Reynolds. 

Meanwhile, Lively is just as happy to crack jokes about herself in her photos. In honor of New Year's Eve, the Gossip Girl alum shared a particularly glamorous headshot from a decade earlier. 

The caption? "Just a little #makeupfreeselfie to round out the year. #2007#aunaturale."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ryan Lochte, Hakkasan Las Vegas

All the Details on Ryan Lochte’s $11,500 Bachelor Party

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy a Dinner Date in India After Engagement

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

All the Details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maloney’s Romantic Rome Getaway

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Take Their Romance to Berlin for Private Getaway

Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" Lyrics Decoded

Kim Kardashian West Steps Out in a Neon Green Wig

Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert's Boyfriend Evan Felker Finalizes Divorce From Wife Staci

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.