Big Apple Bound! Kristin Cavallari Goes Into Full Mogul Mode in NYC on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Go, go, go!

It was mogul mode for Kristin Cavallari on this week's all-new Very Cavallari, as the Uncommon James boss headed to New York City in order to promote her cookbook True Roots. While The Hills alum was eager to promote her latest venture, she was stressed about leaving Nashville since her store was days away from opening.

"So let's talk about the store for a second, because I'm going to New York and obviously it's horrible timing," the mother of three relayed to her employees. "We gotta really get people here that first day."

As a team, the Uncommon James squad walked through everything they were working on for the store's upcoming launch.

"We're on it, you can relax," Shannon Ford promised her boss. "Have fun in New York."

"Alright, hold it down," Kristin warned her team.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Before Kristin could head up north, she had to meet best friend Kelly Henderson's Canadian beau Matt. Even though the double date with Kristin, Jay Cutler, Kelly and Matt went very well, the lifestyle guru ruled that her bestie was no longer smitten with her suitor.

Kristin shared her opinion with her husband, who decided that Kelly's change of heart was super "selfish."

"You stalk him down, you get him to fly all the way here and then all of sudden you're not into him?" the father of three quipped. "That's a selfish move."

Nonetheless, Jay quickly conceded that Kelly and Matt might just not be meant to be, unlike himself and Kristin. "Maybe the sparks aren't gonna fly as quickly as they flew for us?" the retired quarterback conveyed. "You know when you know."

"You know when you know," Kristin happily iterated back to Jay.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari's Best Looks

With everything seemingly under control at the store and at home, the former MTV star jetted off to the Big Apple for a press tour in the hope of getting her cookbook on The New York Times' best seller list. Since Kristin had a "jam-packed schedule" for the press tour, she realized she needed to "forget about everything going on back home."

"These days can be tiring because you have to be on all-day long," the Very Cavallari star explained in a confessional. "I'm always exhausted by the end of it, but I somehow can just kind of turn it on when I need to."

Although Kristin felt confident that she was going to make the best seller list, her publicist Jack reminded her that she was "up against everyone." Regardless, Kristin was still eager to get that "stamp" of approval as it'd be such a "huge accomplishment."

Photos

Celebs With Hot NFL Husbands

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_107

E!

Thus, Cavallari made the rounds at various publications, including Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show.

"A book tour can be very repetitive," Kristin later explained to the cameras. "So I just try to always have fun with it."

Ultimately, all of Kristin's hard work paid off, as the TV personality was listed on the third spot on the best seller list.

"I couldn't be happier that I made The New York Times' best seller list and not only did I make it, but I'm so high on the list," Kristin gushed to the camera. 

Meanwhile, back in Nashville, things were changing quickly for Kristin's Uncommon James team.

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

For Shannon, her boyfriend John Gurney made waves in the music industry after winning the prestigious Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival.

"There are a lot of people here and the guys up on the stage are so talented and so well-known," the Uncommon James social media director raved. "So to know that he's right up there with them, I'm beaming with pride honestly."

Yet Gurney's big break wasn't the only major news to drop, as Taylor Monaco's boyfriend Mike confided in the couple that he wanted to propose to the pregnant model…and needed Shannon's help.

Eager to help, Shannon rattled off specifics that were needed for the engagement, some of which Mike thought were "goofy."

Photos

The Hills Stars' Babies' Cutest Pics

"You might as well ask her out with a bag of Doritos on your couch," Shannon snapped. "You need flowers and girly elements, stuff that…girls have dreamt of this kind of stuff their whole lives." 

As Mike was worried that he wouldn't be able to pull off such an over the top proposal, Shannon promised she'd get it done. Taylor's gal pal later proved to be a big help when she met up with Mike to pick out Taylor's engagement ring.

Sadly things were not as promising for Brittainy Taylor, as the Uncommon James store manager's mom Mary expressed doubt about the former's relationship.

Photos

Celebs Who Live in Nashville

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_107

E!

While shopping for a dress for Mary's upcoming wedding, Brittainy felt "inspired" to put on a gown herself. Brittainy's mother dampened the mood when she confessed that she thought Jon Stone was holding her daughter back from wanting marriage.

"I just don't see it," Brittainy's mom added. "I don't see sparkles. I almost feel like you're settling."

The disheartening pow-wow inspired Brittainy to confront her boyfriend about their relationship struggles. "I don't know how much of my heart I can show you, before I'm just like, 'Just love me! Just do it!'" Brittainy stated to Stone. "Just stop being so calculated in what you think and how you think things should go or what they need to be."

Read

Watch Kristin Cavallari Try to Wrangle Her German-Speaking Dog on Very Cavallari: ''Bitch, I Don't Speak Your Language''

"I don't know what's happening here, but you know I'm not like that," the industry vet clapped back. "You know that's not an accurate thing."

This remark gave Brittainy the courage to ask where their relationship was headed and inquired about marriage specifically.

"I don't need that to be happy," Jon defended. "Do you need that to be happy?"

According to Brittainy, marriage won't make her happy, but it is a part of her goal for happiness. "I feel like sometimes were on the same page, just reading different languages," a frustrated Brittainy expressed.

See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Fashion , Books , Music , Couples , Pregnancies , wochit , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West Slay at 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's Wedding

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

7 Times Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Sexy Outfit to the MTV VMA Awards

Shopping: Low-Rise Denim

Low-Rise '90s Jeans Are Back—Shop These 11 Pairs

ESC: Best Dressed, Constance Wu

Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style and More Best Dressed Stars

Branded: PLT Western

12 Western Style Staples That Are Calling Your Name This Fall

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Why Winnie Harlow's Confidence and Style Are Contagious

ESC: Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Shares the Trend Dwyane Wade Started

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.