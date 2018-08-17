Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's New Open Era: Rare Interviews, Honest Albums and More

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship hasn't exactly been flawless. But no matter what rumors they faced, they always convinced the public they were still crazy in love. Then, in 2014, things took a turn and their picture perfect image started to crack.

In May of that year, the duo made headlines after Solange Knowles attacked Jay-Z in an elevator while Beyoncé stood to the side. Fans started to wonder if infidelity was to blame and speculated if the two were headed for divorce.

Eventually, the Carters were faced with a choice: either continue their flawless façade or come out with the truth. So, the couple got real—really real—and started a new era in which they tore walls down instead of building them up. They shared this journey with the world.

"This is my real life," Jay-Z said in a video for his album 4:44. "I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see. Then, we had to get to a point of 'OK, tear this down and let's start from the beginning.' It's the hardest thing I've ever done."