Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style and More Best Dressed Stars

Are you ready for some crazy-good style?
This week, celebs came with it, offering up looks that will inspire your summer and fall wardrobes. Leather dresses, denim jumpsuits and a new workwear trend were all present. But, the most popular style by far was floral and plant prints. Constance Wu wore a two-piece look from Altuzarra, inspired the Italian countryside. Jessica Biel went for red floral embroidery over white fabric for a feminine look. Camila Mendes wore a wrap dress and sneakers. And, more celebs followed suit.
Whether you're looking for an epic look to close out the summer, shopping for back-to-school clothes or taking a Labor Day Weekend vacation in need of Instagram-worthy looks, Hollywood stars have the inspiration you need.
Scroll for the best looks below, then vote for your favorite!
Jessica Biel
The "Sinner" star and producer takes a fresh approach to a feminine style, wearing a one-shoulder, midi dress with white pumps, a red clutch and minimal jewelry.
Regina Hall
The actress is closing out summer with stunning dress. She sported a pink and yellow-accented number with pink, satin heels, then added a snake print bag for contrast.
Camila Mendes
The Riverdale star keeps it sweet and simple with a floral wrap dress and sneakers—this summer's most popular pairing.
Constance Wu
The Crazy Rich Asians star's style is crazy amazing. In honor of her appearance on The Today Show, the actress wore an Altuzarra two-piece ensemble with black platforms from Christian Louboutin.
Mandy Moore
The This Is Us star is bringing leather to the red carpet, making us very excited for fall. The long-sleeve, cobat blue garment is the perfect swap for an LBD next season.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The British model looks like a boss in a white top, pants, grey blazer and camel-toned purse. Now, you know she means business in this look.
Jessica Williams
The 2 Dope Queens star dons the Madewell x Karen Walker Taken Denim Jumpsuit at the launch party for the new collaboration. With the added hat and sandals, this is the perfect summer style to take into fall.
Rose Bryne
The Juliet, Naked star adds a wide, black, leather belt to her ultra-feminine gown and it's perfection—take note!
Maya Jama
This British TV personality celebrated her 24th birthday in this summer's must-have: the little white dress.