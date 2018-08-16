Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Shawn Booth Breakup Rumors

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 1:09 PM

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Bachelorette engagement rings

James Devaney/GC Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe has silenced the whispers. 

The Bachelorette star has been engaged to her reality TV suitor, Shawn Booth, since she picked him on the show in 2015. Recently, rumors were raised regarding their relationship status after the star was spotted without her engagement ring. 

"I haven't been wearing my engagement ring and, without even noticing myself, but people have pointed out apparently I haven't been liking his photos on Instagram," the star said on her podcast, Off the Vine, on Thursday. 

With requests from the press in her inbox to comment on the claims, the reality star decided to use her platform to dispel the burgeoning commotion. 

"I hate we have to base people's happiness on Instagram likes," she candidly said, noting that she's been in the midst of a social media cleanse and has been trying to avoid scrolling. 

While the star admittedly struggles with living a public life and having to explain herself, she acknowledged that she was on a dating show and that people are going to be interested in her romance beyond the small screen. "I have to be grateful that people do still care about us and our relationship and what is going on," she said. 

So, she shared the simple truth: they are very much still together. "Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and yes, we are still together," the Canadian native confirmed. 

As for why they are physically apart currently, chalk it up to two busy people. "We are both so busy and unfortunately that means that we are spending all of this time apart," Bristowe told listeners. 

"I'm in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy down time with the people that I love in the country that I love," she said. "Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I've ever met."

"If you've ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and with someone who is doing the same, but in a different career path, you know that times can be tough. "You're both always away. You're exhausted at the end of the day. Sometimes the relationship isn't being put first, but does that mean, 'Oh, you call it quits?' No. You love the shit out of each other and you work through it and you work on yourselves to be better and you know that times aren't always going to be smooth sailing. You know that times aren't always going to be tough," she elaborated. 

As she continued, "You just have to kind of get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times. Do you really want to be there for anyone's hard times on social media? Do you follow myself and Shawn to see our hard times? No, absolutely not. You want to see us happy."

As for her ring, the star explained that Booth plans to propose again in the way he always wanted to and they decided she would take off the sparkler until then. "Will that be any time soon? Probably not...I just know that when we do get re-engaged…that's when we'll have answers and that's when we will be able to give you guys a wedding date." 

"I'm excited to write our own story. I love sharing things with you guys, but I also appreciate you guys understanding our journey may be different and we're both commiting to making this work," she concluded on the matter. "If there is ever something that happens...you will hear it here first."

