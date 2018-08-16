Justin Bieber Has a New Baby Sister: Meet His Dad's Daughter Bay

Justin Bieber is a big brother again!

His father Jeremy Bieber's new wife Chelsey gave birth on Thursday to a baby girl named Bay Bieber. Justin's dad had revealed in February, soon after their wedding in Jamaica, that they were expecting their first child together.

Jeremy, 43, and Chelsea, 30, posted on Instagram photos of the two with their newborn daughter in the hospital.

"We welcomed a healthy baby 'Bay Bieber' born at 830 am," he wrote.

Justin shared on his Instagram page a close-up of his baby sister's face.

"Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER," he wrote.