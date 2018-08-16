Serena Williams Gets Real About Motherhood, Meltdowns and Her Career Comeback

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, TIME

Alessandra Sanguinetti for TIME

In just over a week, Serena Williams will be back on the tennis court at the 2018 US Open.

This time last year, the superstar athlete and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., during the 2017 tournament. Now, Williams is getting ready to continue her comeback tour and is speaking candidly about her struggle to balance motherhood with her career, admitting that it's "difficult to leave" her daughter.

Opening up to TIME about her incredible run at Wimbledon, where she made it to the finals, Williams shares, "I dedicated that to all the moms out there who've been through a lot. Some days, I cry. I'm really sad. I've had meltdowns. It's been a really tough 11 months. If I can do it, you guys can do it too."

Read

Serena Williams Sends Inspiring Message After Feeling "Like I Was Not a Good Mom"

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

"I still have to learn a balance of being there for her, and being there for me," Williams tells the publication. "I'm working on it. I never understood women before, when they put themselves in second or third place. And it's so easy to do. It's so easy to do."

When asked why she continues to keep at it amid everything going on in her personal life, Williams—who had a difficult delivery that led to life-threatening complications—says, "I'm not done yet, simple. My story doesn't end here."

Williams also opens up to TIME about breastfeeding her daughter for eight months amid her comeback training and how she was told by her male coach Patrick Mouratoglou to stop nursing for the sake of the game.

Read

Serena Williams Shares an Empowering Message for Moms After Wimbledon Loss

"It's absolutely hard to take from a guy," Williams shares. "He's not a woman, he doesn't understand that connection, that the best time of the day for me was when I tried to feed her. I've spent my whole life making everyone happy, just servicing it seems like everyone. And this is something I wanted to do."

"I looked at Olympia, and I was like, 'Listen, Mommy needs to get her body back, so Mommy's going to stop now.' We had a really good conversation," she continues. "We talked it out."

With just days away from the final Grand Slam of the year, Williams says she's "not going in there thinking I'm going to lose," adding, "That's not being Serena. That's being someone else."

Williams later shares, "Nothing about me right now is perfect. But I'm perfectly Serena."

To read more from Williams' interview, head on over to TIME.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Celeb Kids , Sports , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Angela Kinsey, The Office

The Office’s Angela Kinsey Roasts Her Nephew Over His Tinder Profile

Hayden Panetierre, Hyde Sunset Afterparty, Breaking & Exiting

Hayden Panettiere and New Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Enjoy a Date Night at Movie Premiere

Aretha Franklin

How Aretha Franklin Inspired Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Saint West Recognizing Kanye West's Music

Jean Claude Van Damme, Sunrise

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son Pleads Guilty in Knife Incident

5 Things Learned From Selena Gomez's Instagram Live Stream

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Shawn Booth Breakup Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.