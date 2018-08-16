Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Twitter Accounts Hacked: Fake Nude Photo Posted

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 10:11 AM
Riverdale stars and real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had their Twitter accounts hacked earlier this week.
Sprouse' account was hacked on Monday, and a tweet that alleged that he took part in sexual acts while working for Disney posted on his feed. The hacker also posted a sexually explicit tweet about the actor's twin brother Dylan Sprouse's rumored girlfriend Barbara Palvin.
Reinhart tweeted in response, "Cole's Twitter has been hacked BTW. F--k people who do that, seriously."
Reinhart's Twitter was hacked two days later, with a tweet that read, "Shouldn't have talked s--t about us, here's to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud." A nude photo of a woman, hinted to be the actress, was also posted.
Fans quickly pointed out that Reinhart has a mole near her stomach and the person in the image did not. It was later reported that the picture was of an adult film star.
Reinhart's Snapchat and Tumblr accounts were also hacked.
Sprouse, who has been dating Reinhart for more than a year, have not commented on the hackings and the actress has not commented on her own compromised accounts.
