Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Twitter Accounts Hacked: Fake Nude Photo Posted

Riverdale stars and real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had their Twitter accounts hacked earlier this week.

Sprouse' account was hacked on Monday, and a tweet that alleged that he took part in sexual acts while working for Disney posted on his feed. The hacker also posted a sexually explicit tweet about the actor's twin brother Dylan Sprouse's rumored girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Reinhart tweeted in response, "Cole's Twitter has been hacked BTW. F--k people who do that, seriously."

Reinhart's Twitter was hacked two days later, with a tweet that read, "Shouldn't have talked s--t about us, here's to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud." A nude photo of a woman, hinted to be the actress, was also posted.

Fans quickly pointed out that Reinhart has a mole near her stomach and the person in the image did not. It was later reported that the picture was of an adult film star.