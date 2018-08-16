Busy Philipps' Talk Show Busy Tonight to Premiere Oct. 28 on E!

Nights are about to get busier on E!

Busy Philipps' new late night talk show Busy Tonight will premiere Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. on E!, the network announced Thursday. Busy Tonight will air four nights each week from Sunday to Wednesday. The half hour series has also found its showrunner: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen veteran Caissie St.Onge.

Busy Tonight will feature everyone's favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.

In addition to hosting, Philipps will executive produce the show.