See Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Emotional Speech to the Reassembled Veep Crew

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back in office. The Emmy winner returned to work on Veep last week for the first season seven table read, and now she's back in front of the cameras. Ahead of filming first scene of what will be Veep's final season, Louis-Dreyfus addressed her reassembled crew.

"I really appreciate everyone coming back and working it out to come back. I'm very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys," Louis-Dreyfus said in the Instagram video below. "Season seven!"

"Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people," she captioned the video.