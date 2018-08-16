Ramona Singer Calls Bethenny Frankel's Funeral Reunion With Jill Zarin "Opportunistic"

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 6:46 AM

The world, at the least the members of the world who religiously watch The Real Housewives of New York City, saw an unlikely reunion when Bethenny Frankel attended Bobby Zarin's funeral and reconnected with her former pal and costar Jill Zarin.

"That was a big surprise," Andy Cohen said to Bethenny at the RHONY reunion.

"It was a big surprise," Bethenny said. Bethenny was in Aspen for a long weekend and came home for the funeral because, "I did really love Bobby, I did have a relationship with him. I was definitely conflicted. Once I knew it, what was I going to do, sit in Aspen? I knew that the funeral was happening, and so I said, ‘You know what? I will never regret going, but I will possibly regret not going.'"

Since she and Jill hugged and spoke at the funeral, Bethenny said the two have been texting each other.

While Bethenny told Andy her story, Ramona Singer whispered across the couches to Dorinda Medley this one word: "Opportunistic."

"What I thought was really bizarre…is that you told the production crew you wanted to film it. We all went without really to film it, we didn't even know you were filming," Ramona said.

But here's where she tripped up—Andy said Bravo was invited by Jill to film, they wanted to pay tribute to Bobby.

"I don't want to be filmed at Bobby's funeral, I find it morbid," Dorinda said.

In another preview for the reunion, which kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, the infamous Christmas nutcracker is the topic. You may recall Dorinda introduced Bethenny to somebody who secured a giant nutcracker for Bethenny's daughter.

It's a saga of texts, graciousness off camera and drama. Watch it above.

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion starts next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

