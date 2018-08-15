18 Glam Hollywood Décor Accents to Decorate Your Small Space

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 4:29 PM

Headed off to college? Or maybe you're in the mood to redecorate your very adult-like apartment. If you're a self-proclaimed Blair Waldorf type (a.k.a. an unofficial princess and proud of it), we've got the article for you. If you didn't already know, your home style should be similar: glam, luxe and over-the-top.

If you've got limited space to beautify (pretty much all of us), you have to strategize where you're going to invest your money. A velvet pink chair parked in a corner nook makes a big impact in a small way.

Same goes for glitzy mirrored trinket trays and marble accessories. Go on, take a look and get to shopping!

Rosewater Sitting Chair

BUY IT:  Lulu and Georgia Bardene Velevet Chair, $625 

Glass Candelabra

BUY IT: Glam Beaded Glass Candelabra, $60

Gold Candle

BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Laili Candle Vase, $33

Booze Decanter

BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Emmie Decanter, $45 

Fluffy Throw Pillow

BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Albany Lamb's Wool Lumbar Pilow, $87

Pink Ottoman

BUY IT: Joss & Main Ellaline Ottoman, $122

Faux Fur Throw Pillow

BUY IT: Aaryahi Leopard Faux Fur Throw Pillow, $18

Ornate Wall Mirror

BUY IT: Joss & Main Braeden Wall Mirror, $200

Gold Table Lamp

BUY IT:  Lulu and Georgia Lelani Table Lamp, $319

Unicorn Head

BUY IT: Joss & Main The Bayer, $98

Marble Accent Tray

BUY IT: Pennyfield Lady Purple Marble Round Accent Tray, $42 

Gold Throw Pillow

BUY IT: Joss & Main Hers Cotton Throw Pillow, $41.99

Crystal Sphere Set

BUY IT: 4 Piece Traditional Decorative Cut Crystal Sphere Set, $103

Hot Pink Sitting Chair

BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Orphene Velvet Chair, $675

Mirrored End Table

BUY IT: Rosdorf Park Brackenmore Pedestal Telephone Table, $191

Metallic Throw Pillow

BUY IT: Joss & Main Wyona Throw Pillow, $21

Glass Serving Tray

BUY IT: Willa Arlo Interiors Square Glass Serving Tray, $42 

Metal Sconces

BUY IT: Everly Quinn Metal Sconces, $214

