Cardi B to Open 2018 MTV VMAs One Month After Giving Birth

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 3:27 PM

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This just in—the 2018 MTV VMAs' most-nominated performer will grace Radio City Music Hall with her presence! 

That's right, MTV announced Wednesday that Cardi B will kick off the highly-anticipated awards show with her first live performance since she welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari one month ago. Landing the opening number slot comes as a full circle moment for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who attended her very first VMAs in 2017 as a pre-show performer. This time around, she's nominated in 10 different categories, beating out the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Drake

Previously announced VMAs acts include Jennifer Lopez (who is receiving the Video Vanguard Award), Ariana GrandeNicki MinajTravis ScottPost MaloneShawn MendesLogic and Panic! at the DiscoThe Backstreet BoysBazzi and Bryce Vine will headline the pre-show festivities

Photos

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

After announcing her pregnancy in April, the 25-year-old decided to scale back her professional endeavors in order to best prepare for the arrival of her and rapper Offset's first child together. Even more recently, Cardi ultimately pulled out of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour to focus on her newborn.  

She explained at the time, "I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road." 

After some well-deserved time away, it's safe to say fans can't wait to see Cardi make her return to the stage! 

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

