You Can Now Live in Bella Swan's House From Twilight For $350,000

About three things Bella Swan is absolutely positive. First, Edward was a vampire. Second, she was unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him. And third, her house is for sale.

The film featured as Bella's home in Twilight has been listed for $349,900, after years of being used in all five of the films from the franchise. "Bella's House," as the family calls it, has four bedrooms and 2 baths in the 2,500 sq. foot single family residence, which underwent a slight redesign for it's use in the films. And since the end of the Twilight saga, the owners of the St. Helens residence have kept the same charming features and accents that the film's designer chose for the now-iconic estate.

The owners of the home said, "If you ever have the chance to have your room colors picked by a production designer, you won't be sorry."