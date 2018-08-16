Pete Davidson Knew He Wanted to Marry Ariana Grande the First Day They Met

by Lena Grossman | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 5:00 AM

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Pete Davidson believes he has luck on his side.

The Saturday Night Live star opened up to GQ in their September issue about his relationship with fiancée Ariana Grande and how the two of them are "learning how to be adults."

In his interview, Davidson likens his meeting Grande to something nearly surreal. "The universe works in strange ways," he said. "All I know is that I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

The Sweetener singer and comedian got engaged relatively quickly after their relationship became public, which confused and elated fans all over. Perhaps that's what Davidson had planned all along. It's as if he knew he and Grande were meant to be together. "The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" he explained.

Davidson made big on his promise and sent his love interest photos of engagement rings when Grande called him on his bluff. After showing her pictures of potential rings, Grande sent back her favorites, to which Davidson replied, "Sick."

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Pete Davidson, Embargoed until tmrw 8/16/18, 8am ET

Katie McCurdy exclusively for GQ

As their relationship accelerated in the fast lane, the couple splurged on a $16 million apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood. Their new abode has five bedrooms and four and a half baths, and the apartment complex itself contains a 75-foot pool and a juice bar. Did we mention their home also incorporates their very own IMAX movie theater?

The SNL cast member is still getting acclimated to living in his lavish residence with Grande. Davidson acts as if he's a visitor in their new home, rather than a tenant. He told GQ his fiancée keeps the fridge stocked and repeatedly tells her, "Thank you for letting me stay here." But Grande insists, "This is our home."

Like any typical millennial, Davidson and Grande are taking their relationship and home decorating one day at a time. The apartment boasts luxury amenities—silverware unfortunately not included.

"We have six bean bags, but we have no forks," he said.

It's the effort and experience that counts. There's a learning curve for Grande and Davidson, but they're perfectly content with that. "We're learning how to be adults. We're having a really fun time," he told the magazine.

Maybe, just maybe, they'll open a wedding registry at Bed Bath & Beyond.

