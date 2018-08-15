Aretha Franklin Vigil Held Amid Queen of Soul's Health Battle

As Aretha Franklin's health battle continues, NBC News reports that a vigil has been held at her church in her honor.

The vigil took place in Detroit early Wednesday morning at New Bethel Baptist Church, which was founded by Franklin's father, Rev. C. L. Franklin. According to The Detroit News, more than 100 people gathered at the church to pray for Franklin.

"We're asking you to touch the Queen of Soul," New Bethel pastor Robert Smith said during the church service on Wednesday (via The Detroit News). "We're lifting our sister up to you."

This news comes just days after reports surfaced stating that the 76-year-old music legend is "gravely ill." On Monday, Evrod Cassimy, an anchor for Local 4 news channel in Detroit, broke the news about Franklin's heath and tweeted that the singer is currently "resting and surrounded by family and friends."