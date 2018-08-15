Luann de Lesseps on Conquering Her Stage Fright After Her "Hell of a Year"

"I had a hell of a year," Luann de Lesseps said. She was arrested in December 2017, went to rehab, returned to the spotlight, started a touring cabaret show, went to rehab again and traveled to Colombia where her phone was stolen, she almost died on a wild boat ride and to cap it all off, she and the majority of her costars got "sick" as in "really sick" from "some of the food that we ate there." The Real Housewives of New York City cameras captured most of this.

"It was a trip from hell, really," Luann said with a laugh.

After cameras stopped following Luann and her costars, but ahead of the RHONY season 10 reunion, Luann returned to rehab. Looking back, are the things the Housewives stars tend to worry about and/or fight about trivial now?