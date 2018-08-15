Luann de Lesseps on Conquering Her Stage Fright After Her "Hell of a Year"

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 12:19 PM
"I had a hell of a year," Luann de Lesseps said. She was arrested in December 2017, went to rehab, returned to the spotlight, started a touring cabaret show, went to rehab again and traveled to Colombia where her phone was stolen, she almost died on a wild boat ride and to cap it all off, she and the majority of her costars got "sick" as in "really sick" from "some of the food that we ate there." The Real Housewives of New York City cameras captured most of this.
"It was a trip from hell, really," Luann said with a laugh.
After cameras stopped following Luann and her costars, but ahead of the RHONY season 10 reunion, Luann returned to rehab. Looking back, are the things the Housewives stars tend to worry about and/or fight about trivial now?
"Listen, everybody's got their issues. Some people have got to wear diapers, some people need their eyelashes done. I'm just trying not to drink today," Luann said.
In the finale, airing Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, Luann debuts her cabaret act.
"I get on stage after a month of rehearsal, and that wasn't easy," Luann told us. "I mean, it took all of my chagrin to get up on stage after what I've been through and I was scared…So, I couldn't be happier that it went well."
Luann spent a portion of this season of The Real Housewives of New York City as the sober one, she said it was interesting to see things as a spectator. Hear what she had to say about that in the video above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Reunion Trailer Has It All, Including a Booyah Moment
