Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Expecting Baby No. 2

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo are expecting their second child together.

The Catfish star announced the exciting baby news on Twitter Wednesday. "WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN! see ya in January lil' guy," Nev wrote along with a picture of him, Laura and their daughter Cleo James looking at an actual bread bun in the oven.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Cleo, in Oct. 2016. About eight months later, Nev and Laura tied the knot in the backyard of his father's home in the Hamptons. Cleo served as the flower girl while YouTuber Casey Neistat officiated the ceremony, People reported at the time.