Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Expecting Baby No. 2

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 12:13 PM

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo

Courtesy Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo are expecting their second child together.

The Catfish star announced the exciting baby news on Twitter Wednesday. "WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN! see ya in January lil' guy," Nev wrote along with a picture of him, Laura and their daughter Cleo James looking at an actual bread bun in the oven.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Cleo, in Oct. 2016. About eight months later, Nev and Laura tied the knot in the backyard of his father's home in the Hamptons. Cleo served as the flower girl while YouTuber Casey Neistat officiated the ceremony, People reported at the time.

Read

Catfish to Resume Filming After Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims Found Not Credible, MTV Says

"I never imagined I could be this happy," Schulman told the magazine following the ceremony. "Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I'm a very lucky man."

The couple first announced that they were engaged to wed five months before welcoming Cleo into the world.

Nev and Laura's baby news comes just over a month after MTV said it will resume production on Catfish after an investigation found sexual misconduct claims against its host and executive producer Schulman to be not credible.

Back in May, MTV announced it had temporarily suspended production of the series to investigate the claims, which Nev has denied

