Very Cavallari: See Jay Cutler's Sweet Surprise For Kristin Cavallari After Her Cookbook Makes the NYT Best Sellers List!

Kristin Cavallari is more than just a reality mogul and business owner, she's an author too!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin gets some big news about her cookbook True Roots and her supportive husband Jay Cutler is right by her side.

"I'm nervous. I'm supposed to find out about The New York Times Best Sellers list," Kristin tells Jay.

"What if you don't make it?" the former football player asks. "I mean there's a possibility that I won't. I'm nervous," the mom of three worries.

No longer able to handle the suspense, Kristin calls her publisher Dervla to find out whether or not True Roots made the cut.

"Hi Kristin," Dervla chimes. "Hi! Do you have some good news for me?" A hopeful Kristin asks. "Congratulations! You made it really, really, high. You're number three," Dervla exclaims. "I would say it's the number one cookbook, yeah."

The good news comes after lots of hard work and Kristin is elated.