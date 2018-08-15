Jim Carrey Reflects on His Reluctant Return to Hollywood

Jim Carrey is opening up about his decision to return to the entertainment industry.

The 56-year-old actor has taken some time away from the acting world in recent years, but he'll soon return to the spotlight when his new HBO show Kidding premieres at the end of August. In his cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey gets candid about wanting to leave Hollywood, explaining, "I just didn't want to be in the business anymore."

"I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that," he continues. "And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever."