Inside Demi Lovato's Recovery: How She Plans to Fight Her Way Back to Sobriety

Turns out Demi Lovato's fans are just as perceptive as they are devoted.

Because while most concertgoers at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles noticed the singer flubbed the lyrics to her latest hit "Sober" during her July 22 set—one that took place less than 48 hours before the pop star would be rushed to an L.A. hospital suffering from an apparent overdose—a few dedicated attendees paid heed to the verse that she missed. "We all laughed because she laughed too," spectator Fernanda Martinez told People, but they also listened: "The words she left out that night were, 'I'm sorry that I'm here again. I promise I'll get help.'"

Those in her immediate vicinity wondered aloud about the potential significance, Martinez noted, but as Lovato brushed it off, admitting to fans, "F--k, I forgot the words," they did too. Said Martinez, "We said we were probably overthinking it."