2018 MTV VMAs: Which Singer Are You Most Excited to See Perform This Year?

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 9:00 AM
It's summer awards season which means the MTV Video Music Awards are coming!
The 2018 MTV VMAs will not only feature a lot of great awards—with nominees including Cardi B, Drake and Camila Cabello—but a lot of killer acts are set to hit the stage as well.
In early August, the network announced that Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Logic with Ryan Tedder would be performing during the hit award show and they are only the beginning.
Jennifer Lopez, who will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, is also going to take the stage.
It'll be the first time she's performed at the VMAs since 2001 and since she's receiving such a major award you know it'll be a show-stopping performance.
MTV has also announced that MTV VMAs nominee Post Malone will be performing a song from his record-breaking album Beerbongs & Bentleys.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
When "Chun-Li" singer Nicki Minaj takes the stage she will be switching things up with the location of her performance.
Instead of rocking out at Radio City Music Hall, she will be singing a song off her new album, Queen, from a surprise location for a special performance presented by PEPSI®.
In addition, Travis Scott is set to do a medley of his hits from Astroworld so you know you're going to want to watch.
If that wasn't enough star power Panic! at the Disco announced early this week that they were going to be performing their single, "High Hopes" when the VMAs take over our TV screens on Monday and fans are already freaking out...as they should be.
The amazing acts don't stop there however, because in addition to the main stage performances during the live show, there will be pre-show acts and PUSH Artist Stage shows to tune in for.
The pre-show lineup includes Backstreet Boys, while the PUSH Artist Stage will feature Best New Artist nominee Hayley Kiyoko.
So, which act are you most looking forward to seeing at this year's show? Vote now!
The 2018 MTV VMAs air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
