Celebrate Beyoncé's Birthday With Her Best Music Videos of All Time

All hail Queen Bey!

It's Beyoncé's birthday everyone, which means it's basically National Beyoncé Day.

OK, there's no such thing as National Beyoncé Day, but if there was you know you'd be celebrating it, right?

In honor of the legendary singer's 37th birthday, we've rounded up her best music videos of all time. While it was a hard task, someone had to do it and we gladly volunteered as tribute.

After looking at the singer's impressive video collection, we were able to narrow it down to the Texas native's top 16 videos, but we couldn't actually pick a No. 1 piece without your input.

So, get ready to relive Beyoncé's best video moments below and then make sure to cast your vote for her greatest video of all time.

PS: make sure to show the "Single Ladies" singer some love on social media today. She's Queen Bey after all and every queen deserves the royal treatment from her fans.