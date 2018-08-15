Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Nightmare Vacation to the South of France

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 7:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tracee Ellis Ross

Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross didn't have the best time on her recent getaway to the South of France. 

The black-ish star recalled the nightmare vacation on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Every year, Ellis Ross goes on a summer vacation with a few of her best pals. While the group normally travels to Italy for the getaway, Ellis Ross and her friend decided to try something new this year and rented a house in the South of France. 

"It didn't go as planned," she admitted.

Upon arriving at the house, Ellis Ross learned the hot weather and recent rain had caused flies to swarm the residence.

"You guys there were so many flies you couldn't sit in the house without sitting under a fan or two," she said.

In fact, it was so hot that Ellis Ross slept under two fans and held ice underneath her knees and neck. The actress said the conditions caused her to wake up with a sore throat every morning.

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

However, these weren't the only downsides. Ellis Ross also said the rental property was over a mile away from town. Considering the two friends didn't have a car or bike and had to walk uphill in the 95-degree heat, they didn't venture into town too often. 

"So literally we were, like, rationing food," she recalled. "I was like, 'Only buy what you can carry.' We had one bottle of rosé, and I drank the one bottle of rosé for five days."

Still, the trip wasn't a complete dud. Ellis Ross also spent some time in Paris and attended a fashion show by Valentino. In addition, she found out she was nominated for an Emmy on her flight back home. Unfortunately, she said "no one cared" about her good news.

Watch the video to see her whole interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tracee Ellis Ross , Vacation , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
LACMA 50th Anniversary, Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Reflects on His Reluctant Return to Hollywood

Designing Women

Designing Women and the Latest TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals in the Works

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Talks Social Media, Motherhood and Losing Grip on Herself in Interview With Jennifer Lawrence

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas: All the Details

James Gunn, Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Admits "It’s Not an Easy Time" After James Gunn Firing

Lena Dunham, Naked, Nude

Lena Dunham Posts Naked Selfie on 9-Month Anniversary of Her Hysterectomy

Allison Mack

Allison Mack Requests Lenient Bail Conditions While Awaiting Trial in Sex Trafficking Case

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.